Tigerettes stay unbeaten with four-set victory

GOLIAD – They lost a set in district play for the first time, but the Goliad Tigerettes remained unbeaten with a four-set victory over visiting George West last week.
The Tigerettes, with the win, improved to 22-10 overall and 8-0 in District 29-3A play.
The hosts romped to a pair of 25-16 wins in the first two sets, but George West ended the Tigerettes’ 23-set win streak with a 25-19 win over the Tigerettes in the third set.
Goliad rebounded in the fourth set, closing out the victory with a 25-22 win.
Karleigh Hill led the way for the Tigerette offense by putting down 12 kills on the night. She also had a team-best five blocks and recorded six digs.
Ashlyn Davis recorded 10 kills and led the team in aces with four. She also had 10 digs on the night.
Brook Jackson posted nine kills and two blocks, while Kelly Brandes had five kills and one block.
Brooke Yanta posted four kills for Goliad.
Mollee Henicke had a team-high 31 assists to go with three kills, two aces and eight digs.
Julia Morris led the Tigerette defense with 20 digs and also served up three aces.