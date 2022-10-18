Tigerettes sweep past Mathis

The Goliad Tigerettes cruised to a 25-15, 25-0, 25-13 District 29-3A volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Sept. 20 in Mathis.
Kyla Hill had 12 kills and Karolynn Youngblood recorded 25 assists to lead the Tigerettes.
Hill also had three aces and four digs.
Kasadi Neel posted five kills, two aces and two digs. Youngblood tallied seven digs, two kills and one ace.
Also leading Goliad were Addison Zamzow with six aces, four kills and four digs; Kendall West with four kills and two blocks; Kenna Klekar with two aces; and Stormie Gutierrez with four digs.