GOLIAD – The Tigerette volleyball team picked up a “huge” win on Aug. 25 on its home court.
The Goliad ladies scored a three-set victory over perennial power Tuloso-Midway at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
“The win was huge,” said Tigerette coach Jess Odem, whose team improved to 5-2 on the season and avenged a five-set loss to the same Cherokees just 11 days prior.
“We knew it was going to be tough competition. Although it isn’t district, every game means a lot to us. We are not stepping on the court to waste touches.”
Goliad won each of the three sets by at least six points, taking the first 25-16, the second 25-19 and the third 25-18.
“Beating T-M in three last night just goes to show how much potential we have moving forward,” Odem said.
“Expectations are always high, and there is always something we can get better at and improve on,” the coach continued. “The girls are playing every point like it’s their last point. That’s what makes it so fun and engaging.”
Karleigh Hill paced the Tigerette offense with 12 kills.
Brook Jackson put down nine, while Mollee Henicke and Abby Yanta both had eight kills.
Henicke had a team-best 33 assists, while Julia Morris recorded a team-high 15 digs.
Karli Buenger had nine digs, Hill had six, and Henicke and Addison Zamzow both had five.
Henicke also served up a team-high three aces in the victory. Buenger dropped in two aces, and Zamzow added one.
“I am so proud of my girls so far and can’t wait to continue this season and head to the gold,” Odem said.
Goliad 3, Schulenburg 0
The Tigerettes breezed past Schulenburg on Aug. 21.
Goliad took the opening set 25-8, claimed the second set 25-17 and won the third set 25-21.
Henicke had eight kills to lead the team. Hill had seven, Yanta added six, and Jackson recorded five.
Morris led the defense with 14 digs. Buenger posted 10, and Hill added eight.
Henicke led in assists with 22.
Buenger had three kills, while Henicke and Morris had two apiece.
Jackson, Henicke, Hill and Yanta each had one block.