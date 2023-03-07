featured Tigerettes take second at Calhoun golf tournament Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Goliad Tigerettes captured second place at the Calhoun Invitational Golf Tournament on Tuesday in Port Lavaca. Read more about the tournament in the Goliad Advance-Guard. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Airlines Calhoun Gol Transportes Aéreos Companies Aviation Port Lavaca The Calhoun Invitational Golf Tournament Goliad Advance-guard Goliad Golf Latest News Tigerettes take second at Calhoun golf tournament H-E-B Quest for Texas Best accepting submissions Seeking mercy during Lent STCH Ministries helps family start anew Goliad historian to speak at TSHA meeting Help keep Dr. Denton in Goliad Council stalls live-streaming of meetings Cloud insists no backroom deals were made for him to land committee spots Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Mar 14 Senior Bingo Tue, Mar 14, 2023 Apr 11 Senior Bingo Tue, Apr 11, 2023 Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesAransas Wildlife Refuge faces wild pig problemHallettsville man sentenced 20 years for solicitation of minor in GoliadGoliad County Sheriff's Office OLS commander dies at age 60Goliad County ranch recognized for environmental stewardship'It's heartbreaking to see'Wesley Allee HandyJames Michael McKinneyChristopher Lee IrwinTrojan Welders Earn Top Honors in ContestLocal brokers driven by love of community Images Collections2023 Grand and Reserve ChampionsBee County gets its day in the Capital CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.