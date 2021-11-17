Tigerettes take two

The Goliad Tigerettes continued winning ways in the first two playoff matchups, a bi-district victory over Santa Gertrudis Academy and an area round win over IDEA Frontier College Prep.
In the bi-district victory, the Tigerettes took straight sets on scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-11. Guiding the Goliad offense was the duo of Brook Jackson and Kyla Hill, who combined for 35 assists in the contest. Hill also led the squad in kills with 11, while Jackson and Abby Yanta both contributed 10.
Against IDEA Frontier College Prep in the area round, Hill and Jackson once again found teammates all day long, combining for 28 more assists. Yanta (nine), Jackson (eight) and Hill (eight) led the squad in kills.
The Tigerettes were slated to face Bishop in the regional quarterfinals Nov. 9 with the winner advancing to the regional tournament in San Antonio.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•