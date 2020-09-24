CORPUS CHRISTI – In what could be a preview of a third-round playoff match, the Goliad Tigerettes downed the London Lady Pirates on Sept. 8.
The Tigerettes won the final two sets of the match to claim the victory over London.
“I was expecting a tough match,” said Tigerette coach Jess Odem. “We have a lot of work to do moving forward, but I’m glad we pulled off the win no matter how ugly it was.”
London won two of the first three sets to get within a set of clinching the match, but Goliad rallied from behind.
The Lady Pirates won the first set of the night 25-16, then took the third set by that same count to go in front 2-1.
The Tigerettes had won the second set 25-15, then extended the match with a 25-21 triumph in the fourth set to force a tiebreaking fifth set.
The visitors edged London 15-12 in that fifth set, improving to 9-3 on the year.
Karleigh Hill put down a career-best 25 kills to pace the Tigerette offense. She also had three aces, 10 digs and five blocks on the night.
Brook Jackson and Kyla Hill both reached double figures in kills with 12 and 10, respectively.
Mollee Henicke posted 49 assists on the night.
Julia Morris led the defense with 27 digs. Karli Buenger added 23, while Henicke had 12, and Addison Zamzow chipped in 10.
Buenger also added three aces.
Abby Yanta recorded three blocks, while Jackson and Kyla Hill had two each.