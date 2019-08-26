SCHULENBURG – The Goliad Tigerette volleyball team claimed the third-place team trophy at the Schulenburg tournament last week.
The Tigerettes, who are ranked 10th in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association 3A state poll, fell to host Schulenburg in the semifinals before rallying for a three-set win over Hallettsville in the third-place match.
Hallettsville dominated the first set of their meeting, winning 25-15 to take a one-set lead in the best-of-three contest.
Goliad sent the match to a third set by winning 30-28 in the second set, then grabbed the team bronze by winning 27-25 in the third set.
Ashlyn Davis put down 16 kills to go with 12 digs, five aces and a block to lead the Tigerettes in the victory.
Karleigh Hill added 13 kills, eight digs and two blocks, while Brooke Yanta and Mollee Henicke recorded three kills apiece.
Henicke also had 21 assists, eight digs, three blocks and an ace.
Karli Buenger recorded 13 assists and five digs.
Julia Morris also had nine digs and an ace in the victory.
The win pushed the Tigerettes to 11-5 on the year.
Earlier in the day, Schulenburg downed Goliad in two sets, 25-16 and 25-23.
Davis and Hill tied for the team lead in kills with six apiece. Davis also led in digs with six and added an ace. Hill chipped in five digs.
Henicke recorded six assists, four blocks, two digs, two aces and a dig.
Morris added five digs.
The Tigerettes won all three of their matches on the first day of the tournament, downing Gonzales in two sets (25-18, 25-18), Weimar in two sets (25-10, 25-19) and Columbus in two sets (25-13, 25-16).
Against Gonzales, Davis and Hill had six kills each. Davis added six digs and two aces. Hill recorded six digs, two blocks and an ace.
Henicke led in assists with 10 to go with six digs. Morris also had six digs.
Against Weimar, Abby Yanta led in kills with seven, while Davis and Hill had six apiece and Brook Jackson had five.
Hill and Morris tied for the team lead in digs with five. Karli Buenger had a team-best 14 assists while Henicke recorded 13.
Morris also recorded three aces.
Against Columbus, Davis hammered home a team-high 11 kills to go with five digs.
Henicke had 11 assists and two blocks, while Buenger had five assists, three aces, four digs and a kill.
Morris led in digs with six.
On the second day, the Tigerettes went 2-1 with wins over El Campo and Burton and a three-set loss to Hallettsville.
The Tigerettes beat El Campo in three, winning the first set 25-20 and the second set 27-25.
Davis registered 12 kills and five digs, while Hill had eight kills, three blocks and six digs. Jackson added five kills.
Henicke posted 18 assists, two kills and four digs.
Buenger had 12 assists, while Moriss recorded 13 digs and three aces.
Goliad then downed Burton in two sets by counts of 25-12 in the first set and 25-14 in the second set.
Davis had nine kills and nine digs in the win. Hill went for seven kills and six blocks.
Henicke had 13 assists, five kills, two aces and four digs.
Buenger added nine assists.
Hallettsville downed the Tigerettes by winning the final two sets of the match. Goliad won the first set 25-14, but the Lady Brahmas won 25-23 in the second set and 25-20 in the third set.
In the loss, Davis had 18 kills, while Hill had 12 kills. Jackson added four and Henicke had three.
Morris led the team in digs with 17. Henicke had nine, while Davis and Hill had eight apiece.
Henicke led in assists with 21, while Buenger had 17.