ORANGE GROVE – Another week of high school volleyball is gone and, to the surprise of no one, the Goliad Tigerettes are still unbeaten in District 29-3A play and ranked in the top 10 in the latest state poll.
The Tigerettes routed Orange Grove on the road on Sept. 29 to up their mark to 6-0 in district play and 16-3 on the season.
Goliad, which is ranked eighth in 3A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, held the Lady Dogs to 14 points or fewer in all three sets to win.
The Tigerettes won the opening set 25-12, claimed a 25-14 win in the second set and won the third set by a count of 25-11.
Brook Jackson led the offense during the win, recording a match-best 10 kills.
Kyla Hill tallied eight kills, while Mollee Henicke had six kills. Karleigh Hill added five and Abby Yanta added four.
Henicke also led in assists and aces with 29 and four, respectively.
For the defense, Julia Morris had 12 digs, while Karli Buenger registered 10 digs. Henicke chipped in seven digs and Jackson added five.
Morris also had three aces.
Yanta tallied four blocks, Henicke had three and Karleigh Hill and Jackson both had two.
Goliad 3, St. Joseph 1
In a non-district contest that was added to the schedule after a COVID-19 postponement, the Tigerettes earned a win over St. Joseph.
Goliad won the first two sets of the match by counts of 25-13 and 25-23 before St. Joe’s extended the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
Goliad won 25-21 in the fourth set to finish off the match.
Karleigh Hill had 14 kills to lead all attackers. Jackson tallied eight, Yanta added seven, Kyla Hill added six kills and Henicke recorded five.
Henicke led in assists with 37, while Karleigh Hill and Morris both recorded three aces.
Morris paced the defense with 17 digs, while Henicke posted 12 digs. Addison Zamzow had six digs.
Karleigh Hill recorded seven blocks, while Yanta and Kaysa Wunsch both had five blocks. Henicke turned away attacks four times.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•