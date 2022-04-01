The Goliad Tigerettes won their second straight team title on March 16 at the Hallettsville Brahma Relays.
Kyla Hill won four individual events and ran the first leg on the Tigerettes’ winning 400-meter relay team.
Hill won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 1 inch and triple jump with a mark of 37-1.
On the track, Hill raced to victories in the 100 hurdles in 15.7, 300 hurdles in 45.6, and teamed with Addison Zamzow, Samantha Royster and Hannah Perez to win the 400 relay in 49.7.
Hill combined with Zamzow, Ashley Wood and Mylee Howard to take second in the 1,600 relay in 4:15.0. Zamzow, Royster, Howard and Perez combined for second in the 800 relay in 1:48.0.
Goliad’s Ashtyn Franke was second in the 3,200 run in 13:12.0 and fourth in the 1,600 in 6:03.0.
The Tigerettes’ Taryann Ackley placed third in the pole vault by clearing 9-0 and Wood was third in the 300 hurdles in 49.4 and fifth in the 100 hurdles in 17.4.
Goliad’s Morgan Young was fourth in the discus with a throw of 87-9 and Audrey Winstead was fourth in the 3,200 run in 13:31.0.
The Tigerettes’ Addison Zamzow placed sixth in the long jump with a mark of 15-5.
Tigerettes win
Falls City meet
The Goliad Tigerettes won eight events, including all three relays, and captured the team title at the Falls City Beaver Relays on March 10.
Goliad’s Kyla Hill won the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 2 inches and triple jump with a leap of 35-10.
Hill also won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.9 seconds.
Hill, Addison Zamzow, Samantha Royster and Hannah Perez teamed to win the 800 relay in 1:45.4. Hill, Zamzow, Ashley Wood and Mylee Howard combined to take first in the 1,600 relay in 4:12.0.
Goliad’s Howard, Zamzow, Royster and Perez won the 400 relay in 51.1.
The Tigerettes’ Taryann Ackley cleared 9-0 to win the pole vault and Perez won the 100 dash in 13.1.
Wood was second in the 100 hurdles in 16.2 and 300 hurdles in 50.6. Zamzow was runner-up in the long jump with a mark of 15-10 and Ashtyn Franke was second in the 1,600 in 6:05.0 and third in the 800 in 2:36.0.
Goliad’s Elizabeth Windberg placed third in the 200 in 28.9 and teammate Morgan Young took fourth in the discus with a throw of 93-2 and sixth in the shot put with a mark of 29-10.
Howard was sixth in the pole vault with a height of 6-0 and Ashlyn Shaffer was sixth in the 100 hurdles in 18.4.
The Tigerettes also won the team title in the junior varsity division.
