SINTON – The Goliad volleyball team won bi-district and area championships two days apart thanks to wins over Lytle and then Bishop in the 3A playoffs last week.
The Tigerettes first swept Lytle to claim the bi-district title last Tuesday before sweeping Bishop two days later at Sinton’s Sam May Gym to win the area championship.
Goliad was slated to face Santa Gertrudis Academy on Monday night in the regional quarterfinals with the winner advancing to the Region IV tournament later this week.
Goliad 3, Bishop 0
In the area championship match, the Tigerettes blew past Bishop for their seventh straight area title, winning the first set by 10, the second set by 19 and the third set by nine points.
The Tigerettes improved to 28-11 on the year with the victory.
Ashlyn Davis racked up 16 kills to lead Goliad’s offense. She also had two aces and a dig on the night.
Karleigh Hill put down seven kills and recorded four blocks, seven digs and an ace.
Brook Jackson added five kills, while Abby Yanta, Brooke Yanta and Mollee Henicke each had two kills.
Henicke led the team in assists and aces with 28 and three, respectively. She also had four digs and a block.
Julia Morris totaled 10 digs to lead the defense. Mady Reitz and A. Yanta both had three digs.
Goliad 3, Lytle 0
In the bi-district championship match, the Tigerettes won all three sets by at least 12 points over Lytle. Goliad won the opening set 25-8, then claimed a 25-13 win in the second set. The Tigerettes closed out the victory with a 25-11 win in the third set.
It was the eighth straight bi-district title for the Tigerettes.
Davis had a team-leading 14 kills for Goliad in the win. She also added six aces and a dig.
Hill and B. Yanta both recorded five kills, while Henicke put down four. Jackson added three kills.
Henicke led in assists with 21 and also added two aces. Hill contributed three digs.
Morris and Kylie Welch tied for the team lead in digs with four apiece. Morris also had three aces.