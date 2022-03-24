Goliad’s Jayden Moore had four hits and five RBI while also striking out four and getting the victory on the mound in an 18-7 victory over the Odem Lady Owls in the District 29-3A opener for both teams on March 8 in Goliad.
The Tigerettes were trailing 6-2 after one inning before erupting for 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Mady Kramer and Halle Sumpter also led the Tigerettes’ offense with three hits each.
Goliad 16
Karnes City 0
The Goliad Tigerettes scored 10 runs in the first inning and coastes to a 16-0 victory over the Karnes City Lady Badgers at the Schulenburg Lady Horns Tournament on March 5.
The game was called after three innings due to the 10-run rule.
Mady Kramer and Kieyah Garcia each had two hits for the Tigerettes. Jayden Moore picked up the win on the mound for Goliad by striking out seven over three innings.
Goliad 5
Ganado 4
The Goliad Tigerettes held on to take a 5-4 win over the Ganado Maidens on March 5 at the Schulenburg Lady Horns Tournament.
The Tigerettes took a 5-3 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held the Maidens to a solo run in the top of the fifth to hang on for the victory.
Jayden Moore scattered 13 hits and struck out two to get the win.
Houston St. John’s 7
Goliad 1
Goliad was held to only two hits in a 7-1 loss to the Houston St. John’s Lady Mavericks on March 4 at the Schulenburg Lady Horns Tournament.
Halle Sumpter had both hits for Goliad. Jayden Moore struck out seven over six innings.
Houston Episcopal 8
Goliad 0
The Goliad Tigerettes did not manage a hit against the Houston Episcopal Lady Knights.
Goliad’s Jayden Moore gave up eight runs over four nnings while striking out one.
