GEORGE WEST – The Goliad volleyball team improved to 2-0 in district play Friday evening with a three-set sweep on the road.
The Tigerettes bested the host Lady Horns by scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-10.
Ashlyn Davis paced the offense with 11 kills to go with eight digs.
Brook Jackson had seven kills, while Mollee Henicke recorded five kills. Karleigh Hill registered four, Brooke Yanta had three and Abby Yanta added two.
Henicke led the team in assists with 18, and also added 10 digs and tied for the team lead in aces with two.
Hill and Julia Morris also had two aces.
Morris led the team in digs with 20, while Hill chipped in nine for the Tigerettes.
Karli Buenger had six assists, five digs and an ace.
B. Yanta, Jackson, Hill, Henicke and A. Yanta each had one block.
Goliad improved to 16-10 overall with the victory.
Goliad 3, Taft 0
The Tigerettes opened District 29-3A play with a three-set romp of Taft.
Goliad won the first set 25-12, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-21.
Davis had a match-best 21 kills for the Tigerettes in the win. She also added three digs and two aces for the visitors.
Hill and B. Yanta both had six kills, while Jackson recorded five kills.
Hill also had 10 digs. Morris led the team in digs with 14 to go with three aces.
Henicke posted a double-double for Goliad with a team-best 26 assists to go with 11 digs. She also led the team in aces with four and added three kills.
Hill, Jackson, Davis, A. Yanta and B. Yanta each recorded one block.