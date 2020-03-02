PLEASANTON – The Goliad girls golf team claimed its first team championship at the Pleasanton Lady Eagle Invitational on Feb. 18.
The Tigerettes got sub-90 rounds from both Madelyn Reitz and Abby Yanta to post a winning total of 372.
Reitz had the tournament’s third lowest round with her 83 on the par-72 track at Pleasanton Country Club.
Yanta was just five shots back of her, carding an 88 for the Tigerettes.
Presley Bluhm shot a 93 for Goliad, while Shelby Slover rounded out the scoring with her 108.
Jensen Salge also carded a 112 for the Tigerettes.
Gaskamp fourth for Tigers
Kyle Gaskamp finished fourth for the Goliad boys golf team at the Calhoun Invitational.
Gaskamp shot an 84 on the par-72 Riverside Golf Course in Victoria to take the fourth-place medal.
Jackson Bochat carded a 103 for the Tigers, while Dustin Harrell fired a 113.