The Goliad Tigerettes won the team title at the Victoria St. Joseph Invitational Cross Country Meet on Sept. 10 at Coleto Creek Reservoir.
The Tigerettes were led by Audrey Winstead, who finished fourth on the 2-mile course in 14 minutes, 21.65 and Ashtyn Franke, who was fifth in 14:30.15.
Also leading Goliad were Julie Aleman (15th, 15:38.90), Olivia Strouhal (21st, 16:01.79), Daryn Schutz (22nd, 16:07.49), Lily Knetl (27th, 16:21.00), Hailey Clapsaddle (31st, 16:44.90), Shanley Coleman (39th, 17:24.51) and Cameron Bogle (40th, 17:31.45).
Goliad had 39 points. Calhoun was second with 46 and Karnes City was third with 77.
In the boys race, Goliad’s Gabriel Aguilar finished third over the 3-mile course in 18 minutes, 36.89 seconds.
Goliad’s Kale Ortman was 27th in 21:19.10 and teammate Leighton Wunsch was 28th in 21:24.82.
Other runners for the Tigers were Hunter Williams (47th, 22:45.56), Jack Smith (48th, 23:26.52), Jeremiah Nicely (52nd, 23:42.18) and Justin Edison (56th, 27:00.16).
The Tigers placed sixth in the team standings with 123 points.
Goliad’s Austin Niemeyer was fourth in the 2-mile eighth-grade boys division with a time of 13:09.27. Teammate Wyatt Ball was 10th in 14:33.99. Kris Camarillo placed 31st in 19:20.31.
In the sixth- and seventh-grade 1-mile race, Goliad’s Knox Gumm was fifth in 6:49.00. Other Goliad runners in the division were Greyson Wright (ninth, 7:06.76), Landry Aleman (10th, 7:07.80) and Noah Schutz (28th, 8:21.67).
In the girls 2-mile junior varsity event, Goliad’s Allison Carbajal was 16th in 19:01.96 and Lila Hamilton was 19th in 21:06.82.
Goliad’s Taryn Franke was seventh with a time of 15:53.77 in the girls 2-mile eighth-grade race.
Goliad’s Cassidy Meyer won the 1-mile sixth- and seventh-grade girls division with a time of 7:09.61.
