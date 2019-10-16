MATHIS – The Goliad Tigerette volleyball team won its seventh-straight District 29-3A match Friday evening with a sweep of Mathis.
Goliad has won 21 straight sets in district play thanks to sweeps in all seven of its wins.
On the year, the Tigerettes are 21-10 overall and ranked 12th in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association 3A state poll.
The Tigerettes routed Mathis in all three sets Friday, winning the first set 25-5, the second set 25-9 and the third set 25-14.
Ashlyn Davis led the Tigerette offense with eight kills, while Mollee Henicke and Karleigh Hill both had six kills. Kelly Brandes and Abby Yanta had three kills apiece in the win.
Karli Buenger served up five aces, while Julia Morris added four aces. Madi Reitz and Davis both had two aces, while Henicke had one.
Henicke led the team in assists with 21 on the night. She also led the team in blocks with two.
Morris and Davis tied for the team lead in digs with four apiece.
Goliad 3, Odem 0
The Tigerettes swept Odem at home at the Goliad ISD Events Center last Tuesday.
Goliad won the opening set 25-20, then blew past the Owls 25-11 in the second set. In the third set, Goliad won 25-19 to close out the match.
Davis had a team-best 10 kills in the win. Hill, Henicke and Brook Jackson each recorded six kills for the Tigerettes.
Buenger served up five aces and Reitz added three aces.
Henicke led in assists with 19. Buenger added six assists.
Defensively, Morris and Davis tied for the team lead in digs with nine each. Hill had seven digs and Buenger had five digs.
Hill and Jackson both had one block in the win.