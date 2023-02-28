The Goliad Tigerettes are peaking at the right time.
Led by Abby Yanta’s combined 59 points, the Tigerettes rolled past the Banquete Lady Bulldogs and IDEA College Prep-Alamo Griffins in the first two rounds of the Class 3A basketball playoffs to advance to the regional quarterfinals against the Rio Hondo Lady Cats (26-3) on Feb. 21 in Kingsville.
On Feb. 17 in Freer, the Tigerettes (21-13) jumped out to a 22-8 first-quarter lead over IDEA College Prep-Alamo and never looked back in their 56-33 victory.
“We are improving our defensive pressure on the ball and continue to improve our execution of the play after a steal or opponent turnover,” Goliad coach Leslie Wunsch said. “With every game that we play, the girls are learning to move within the offense depending on the opponent’s defense.”
Yanta finished with 29 points. Karolynn Youngblood followed with eight points, while Kaysa Wunsch had seven, Carsyn Govednik tossed in six, Maevyn Wunsch added three, and Hayden Luco and Gabby Sertuche each finished with one.
The win gave the Tigerettes their first area title since 2017.
Yanta was just as dominating in Goliad’s 43-34 bi-district win over Banquete on Feb. 14 as she scored 30 points
The Tigerettes trailed 19-11 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 32-15 in the second half.
Kaysa Wunsch had nine points and Maevyn Wunsch and Youngblood each added two.
“At times we struggle with turnovers and lack of rebounds, but with the girls’ fight and determination, they find a way to get the key rebounds and passes when needed during the game,” Leslie Wunsch said. “Against IDEA College Prep, we were able to pressure the ball and create turnovers that lead into fast-break opportunities.”
