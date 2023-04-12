Tigers beat Mathis, Odem in district baseball play

The Goliad Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and take a 4-1 District 29-3A victory over the Mathis Pirates on April 6 in Goliad.
Andrew Alonzo tossed the final inning, giving up one hit and striking out two, to get the save.
Colby Rosenquest threw the first six innings, striking out six and scattering three hits, to get the victory.
The Tigers needed only three hits to take the win.
Kolton Duval, Alonzo and Ryder Reyes each had singles for Goliad.
Tigers down Odem
Phin Wallek scattered five hits over seven innings and struck out six as the Goliad Tigers captured a 7-2 District 29-3A win over the Odem Owls on April 3 in Goliad.