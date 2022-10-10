The Goliad Tigers overcame two lengthy lightning delays to improve to 2-1 with a 49-0 win over the San Antonio Cole Cougars on Sept. 9.
After a 1-hour, 20-minute lightning delay, The Tigers wasted little time taking charge of the game.
Colby Rosenquest tipped a Cougar pass downfield that was caught by teammate Demetrius Steptoe and returned to the Cole 45.
Goliad pounded the ball up the middle on six straight plays. Braylon Perry ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:14 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ defense forced a Cole three-and-out on the Cougars’ next possession. On Goliad’s first play, Perry burst up the middle for a 57-yard touchdown run with 7:25 remaining in the first quarter as the Tigers built a 14-0 lead.
Minutes later, with 4:53 left in the first quarter, the game was delayed again due to lightning.
Goliad needed only seven plays after the second delay to go up 20-0.
JP Reyes connected with Joseph Council on a 53-yard pass play to set up Steptoe’s 9-yard touchdown run with 2:26 remaining in the first quarter.
The Tigers went up 22-0 moments later when they blocked a Cole punt and the ball rolled out of the Cougars’ end zone.
With 3:25 to go before halftime, Donovan Perry scored on a 10-yard run as Goliad went into halftime with a 29-0 lead.
Eli Luco raced 60 yards for a touchdown on Goliad’s first possession of the second half. Rian Herrera’s extra-point kick padded the Tigers’ lead to 36-0 with 9:38 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers added another touchdown late in the third quarter as Dasen Tinney-Anderson recovered a fumble in the Cole end zone.
Angel Hernandez scored on a 1-yard TD run with 7:04 remaining in the game.
