ARANSAS PASS – The Goliad Tigers did everything they needed to do last week to get their first win.
Except score more points than the Aransas Pass Panthers, that is.
The hosts erased Goliad’s second-quarter lead in just three plays and never trailed again in beating the Tigers 28-19.
Goliad outgained the Panthers by nearly 150 yards, won the time of possession battle and had fewer turnovers, but wasn’t able to get the win.
Peyton Luco hit Cooper Dillard for a 50-yard TD pass midway through the second quarter to break a scoreless tie and put the Tigers in front.
However, that lead lasted all of three plays and less than a minute and a half of game time.
Aransas Pass went 63 yards in those plays, scoring on a 3-yard rushing TD with 4:41 left before halftime.
The TD tied and then the PAT kick gave Aransas Pass a lead it would never relinquish.
Goliad got within 14-12 in the third quarter on a 52-yard TD run by Gage Barrera that saw him spin out of two tackles before racing to the end zone.
A false start penalty forced Goliad to attempt the game-tying PAT try from the 7.
It failed when Jesse Martinez stepped out of bounds just before he was able to extend the ball inside the pylon on a sweep play.
AP responded in seven plays to again stretch its lead.
Goliad again got back within two in the fourth on a 68-yard pass from Luco to Martinez, making it 21-19.
The Panthers recovered the onside kick and scored on its next offensive play with a 53-yard TD run.
The Tigers racked up 423 total yards on the night with 218 on the ground and 205 through the air.
AP, in comparison, had 277 yards with 249 on the ground.
Barrera finished with 143 yards on 14 carries.
Martinez had 35 yards on eight carries and Luco rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries.
Luco completed 12 of 18 through the air for 205 yards.
Martinez caught two balls for 94 yards, Dillard had 61 yards on two catches and John Savoy tallied 54 yards on five catches.
The Tigers fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in District 15-3A Division I play.
They will host winless Mathis this Friday at Tiger Field with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•