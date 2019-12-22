KENEDY – The Goliad boys basketball team finished off the Kenedy tournament in positive fashion Saturday with a victory.
The Tigers avenged an earlier loss to Gervin Academy by beating the Coyotes 62-45.
John Savoy paced the Tigers in the victory with 13 points, while Alan Mendez poured in 11 points.
Ben Roe added nine points for the Tigers in the win.
“We are getting better and working hard,” said Tiger coach Patrick Mackay. “I have to say, no matter who we play, we are playing with a ‘don’t quit’ attitude.”
The Tigers opened the tournament with an 84-80 loss to Gervin Academy.
Savoy had a team-best 25 points in that loss, while Roe poured in 18 points.
The Tigers then fell to San Antonio Stacey in their second game.
Devonte Perry had a team-best nine points for the Tigers in that game.
The host Kenedy Lions then handed Goliad a 61-45 loss.
Savoy poured in 19 points to lead Goliad in scoring.