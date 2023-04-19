Tigers clinch baseball playoff berth

The Goliad Tigers baseball team went old school in defeating the Aransas Pass Panthers last night in Aransas Pass and clinching a District 29-3A playoff berth.
Donning throwback uniforms, the Tigers limited the Panthers to two hits in taking an 8-1 District 29-3A victory.
Phin Wallek struck out five and allowed one hit in 4.1 innings of work on the mound, while Andrew Alonzo tossed the final 2.2 innings while fanning two.
The Tigers scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the Panthers. Aramis Garza, Wallek and Alonzo each had RBIs to fuel the rally.
Colby Rosenquest went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Garza was 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored.
