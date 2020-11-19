GOLIAD – Coach Kevin Salazar’s first Goliad Tiger football team had made a habit of being in the game at the end.
They hadn’t found a way to win at the end, but they seemed to always be within striking distance in the fourth quarter.
However, the 10th-ranked Industrial Cobras didn’t allow that to happen in the Tigers’ season finale last week at Tiger Field.
The Cobras, the champions of District 15-3A Division I, ran off 42 points in the opening half on their way to beating Goliad 56-12.
Salazar shrugged off any negativity, though.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our kids,” the first-year coach said, summing up the year.
“The fight, commitment and effort they gave week in and week out is not a reflection of our record.”
The Tigers finished the year 0-9, the first winless season since 1946. It also matches that 1946 team for the worst single-season mark in program history.
However, Salazar said he felt like the program got better despite all that.
“These guys did a lot of great things and we have something to build on,” he said.
“We will miss our 13 seniors who are graduating and look forward to getting to build in our off-season.”
Industrial held a 14-0 lead on the Tigers after one quarter, then exploded for 28 points in the second quarter on a pair of rushing touchdowns, a passing TD and its second interception return for a touchdown of the game.
Goliad’s Gage Barrera returned from an injury to score both of his team’s touchdowns.
In the third quarter, he had a 17-yard TD run that made it 42-6.
Early in the fourth, he added a 16-yard TD run to make it 42-14.
Barrera finished with 85 yards on 10 carries in his first game back.
John Savoy carried it four times for 46 yards and also caught three passes for 78 yards in the loss.
Jesse Martinez rushed for 37 yards and caught one pass for 21 yards. Aden Barrientez rushed it three times for 24 yards and picked up a single yard on his only catch of the night.
Petyon Luco threw for 57 yards on three completions and Reese Ruhnke completed two passes for 40 yards.
Turnovers were again the bugaboo of the Tigers. They put the ball on the ground twice and threw three interceptions.
