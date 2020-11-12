PALACIOS – The City by the Sea was the site of another heartbreak for the Goliad Tiger football team last week.
The Tigers came up one point short for the third time this year, falling to the Sharks 49-48.
This time, Goliad rallied from behind in the fourth quarter and scored with less than a minute left, but was turned away on the conversion try.
The Tigers scored on fourth down on a 5-yard run by Reese Ruhnke with 30 seconds left in the game, which prompted a decision to go for the win from Tiger coach Kevin Salazar.
It was a decision that had already been made before the drive even started.
“We had already said that if we score here, we’re going to go for two,” Salazar said about the call to go for two. “We just felt like we would have some momentum.
“Our kids executed that two-minute drill to perfection. We were able to get in there and score. I’m really proud of them for that,” he continued.
Palacios played things perfectly, though, and broke up a Tiger pass on the try to secure the win.
“We were going to run double slants on both sides by all receivers. We were basically going to run a pick play, a rub route, with our running back coming out of the backfield,” Salazar said about the play call. “Palacios did a good job of covering it up.”
Goliad’s march on that final drive, which covered 78 yards in 12 plays, capped off the team’s most impressive offensive showing of the season.
On the night, the Tigers had 611 total yards on 74 offensive snaps.
Ruhnke and Peyton Luco combined to throw for 420 yards with Ruhnke going 12 of 16 for 164 yards and a touchdown and Luco going 10 for 21 for 256 yards and three TDs.
Three different Tigers had at least 85 yards receiving and a touchdown, including Ruhnke, whose only catch was an 85-yard touchdown on a QB throwback play late in the second quarter.
John Savoy caught 12 balls for 177 yards and two TDs, while Cooper Dillard caught five passes for 89 yards and a score.
Jesse Martinez led Goliad’s ground attack with 144 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Every quarter featured at least three touchdowns combined between the two teams. In total, the squads combined for 120 plays, 1,084 yards and 97 points.
Goliad led 14-7 after one quarter on the strength of a 13-yard TD pass from Luco to Savoy and a 45-yard fumble return TD by Martinez.
Palacios outscored the Tigers 21-8 in the second quarter. Ruhnke’s TD catch was Goliad’s lone score of that quarter.
The Sharks won the third quarter 14-7. Ruhnke hit Savoy for a 10-yard TD pass for Goliad’s lone score of the quarter.
Goliad scored thrice in the fourth with a Martinez 9-yard run opening the scoring.
Palacios responded in less than two minutes, pushing its lead to 49-34 with 8:52 left.
On the ensuing drive, Luco hit Dillard for a 59-yard passing TD to cut the Shark lead to 49-42.
The Tiger defense then forced a punt to set up that final Tiger drive.
“The effort and the toughness of our kids, and the resiliency, is there. It’s just the execution. The kids have battled through,” Salazar said.
“It’s a play here or a play there, a tackle in this situation or that situation. The ball just hasn’t bounced our way. That’s football. Sometimes that happens. We just move on and go get ready to play Industrial.”
The Tigers (0-8) host the district champion Cobras Friday night at Tiger Field. Kickoff is slated for 7:30.
