GOLIAD – The Edna Cowboys handed Goliad its third straight district loss Friday night, setting up a win-or-go-home showdown in the final week of the regular season this week.
Edna downed the Tigers 45-7 at Tiger Stadium Friday night, dropping Goliad (1-8, 1-3 district) into a tie for fourth in the District 14-3A Division I standings with the team that has turned into the team’s archrival over the past several seasons, the Yoakum Bulldogs.
Goliad and Yoakum will face off Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum with the district’s final playoff bid on the line.
Industrial, Hallettsville and Edna have already clinched playoff spots out of the district. Industrial can lock up the outright district title and the No. 1 seed with a win over Edna, while an Edna win combined with a Hallettsville victory over winless Luling would forge a three-way tie atop the district standings.
Edna scored 38 unanswered points over the final three quarters to beat the Tigers last week.
The Cowboys grabbed the lead three minutes in, but Goliad responded on the next drive with Cam Morris hitting Logan Capistran for a 13-yard TD to even the game.
Five minutes into the second quarter, Edna grabbed the lead for good with a 9-yard TD run.
The Cowboys made it 21-7 right before halftime with a 55-yard TD pass.
In the third quarter, Edna scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown and then a 24-yard field goal to make it 31-7.
The visitors then scored on an interception return for a touchdown and a 32-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to finish things off.
Gage Barrera led the Tigers with 42 yards on 14 carries. Morris had 21 yards on 11 totes.
Morris also finished 2 for 7 for 21 yards through the air.
Grant Garnett led the defense with 11 tackles, including one for loss and a fumble recovery. Eli Ybarbo had 10 tackles, including two for loss.