GOLIAD – Make that three weeks running that the Goliad Tigers surrendered a fourth-quarter lead in a loss.
The Tigers were unable to fend off visiting George West on Friday night, falling 28-20 to the state-ranked Longhorns at Tiger Field.
“Our kids played hard until the end,” said Tiger coach Kevin Salazar, whose team fell to 0-3 on the year in its last home non-district contest of the season.
“We are extremely proud of their efforts and will improve on our mistakes as we continue to prepare for district play.”
The Tigers traded blows back and forth with the ranked Horns, but the visitors delivered two knockout blows in the final period to reign.
Goliad carried a 20-14 advantage into the final period, but the Horns found pay dirt on a pair of 2-yard plunges to go in front for good.
When GW found the end zone on the first of those two 2-yarders, it was the first lead of the contest for the visitors.
Gage Barrera put the Tigers on top in the first quarter with a 41-yard touchdown run, which accounted for nearly half of his team-leading rushing total (90 yards on 19 carries) on the night.
In the second quarter, off a Paul Rojas batted pass, Jesse Martinez returned an interception 47 yards for a Tiger touchdown to make it 14-6.
George West answered to tie the game at 14-14 at halftime, though.
Cooper Dillard broke the tie, giving Goliad a 20-14 advantage when he hauled in a 22-yard TD pass from Reese Ruhnke with 4:19 left in the third period.
Goliad got the ball back with a chance to extend the lead, but fumbled it back to the Horns.
The visitors took advantage with their go-ahead touchdown coming on the third play of the ensuing drive, which was the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Horns then forced another turnover with an interception to set up a lead-stretching TD that made it an eight-point game.
The interception was the fourth turnover of the night by the Tigers.
Goliad finished the night with 246 total yards with 211 coming on the ground.
Ruhnke had 69 yards rushing, while Cutler Zamzow had 24 and Peyton Luco added 22.
Goliad goes on the road this week to face Bishop. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Ed Gorny Stadium.