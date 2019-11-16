YOAKUM – The Goliad football team saw its season come to an end Friday night with a Week 11 road loss at Yoakum.
The host Bulldogs scored the game’s final 13 points to pull away from Goliad and win 32-13 in a battle for the final playoff spot in District 14-3A Division I.
The Tigers finished the season 1-9 overall and 1-4 in district play on the year.
Yoakum’s Deandre Enoch gave his team a lead it would never surrender in the opening quarter with a 4-yard TD run late in the first quarter.
He then added a 35-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to put the Bulldogs in front 13-0.
Goliad cut Yoakum’s lead to 13-7 on the ensuing possession when Gage Barrera scored on a 47-yard touchdown run.
In the third quarter, Yoakum got another 4-yard TD run, this one from Jayden Jones, to extend its lead to 19-7, but the Tigers responded 20 seconds later when Reese Ruhnke hit Grant Garnett for a 56-yard touchdown strike to make it 19-13.
Three minutes later, the Bulldogs extended their lead again with a 1-yard touchdown run by Blake Gordon. Enoch then added his third TD run of the night with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for the hosts.
Barrera finished the game with 169 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries for the Tigers.
Ruhnke threw for 72 yards on 4-of-9 passing. Garnett caught two of those completions for 56 yards.
The Tigers finished fifth in the district standings, snapping a string of six consecutive playoff appearances dating back to 2013.
