The Goliad Tigers were unable to improve the squad’s playoff seeding in the regular-season finale, traveling to Industrial and eating a 28-7 loss. The Tigers finished the 2021 campaign 6-4 (3-3 district), the first winning campaign for the team since 2018.
Joseph Council made big plays on both sides of the ball, despite the Tigers loss. Council made an acrobatic grab over an Industrial defender, taking a Reese Ruhnke pass for the Tigers lone touchdown. On the defensive end, Council provided three tackles (two for a loss), showing strong effort on every play.
The Tigers defense made several big tackles outside of Council’s efforts, racking up the hits against a quality district foe. Leading the Tigers defensively were Ruhnke (six tackles), Demetrius Steptoe (four tackles, two solo) and Braylon Perry (three tackles, one solo).
Cresting the team’s first playoff push since 2018 will be the bi-district matchup itself, taking place Friday at 7 p.m. at Beaver Stadium in Falls City. The Tigers will be taking on the London Pirates, a 9-0 squad with a plus-340 point differential in 2021.
