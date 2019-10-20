GOLIAD – The preseason meat-grinder of a schedule paid off for the Goliad Tigers in their District 14-3A Division I debut Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers scored 21 second-half points en route to claiming their first win of the season over district foe Luling, 28-19.
Goliad grabbed a 7-6 lead in the opening quarter, then outscored the Eagles 14-7 in the third quarter to go in front 21-13 going to the final period.
The Tigers won that quarter as well, 7-6, to snap their five-game losing skid and get in the win column for the first time in 2019.
The 28 points is a season-high for the Tiger offense, while the 19 points surrendered by the Tiger defense is also a season-best number for the unit.
The backfield duo of freshman Gage Barrera and sophomore Aden Barrientez combined for 213 of Goliad’s 274 rushing yards in the win.
They both recorded career highs in carries and yards with Barrera rushing for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries and Barrientez piling up 105 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
John Savoy scored Goliad’s other rushing touchdown in the victory.
Sophomore quarterback Reese Rhunke completed seven of his nine attempts through the air for 51 yards.
He hit Alan Mendez five times for 32 yards on the night.
Grant Garnett paced the Tiger defense with 11 tackles, including nine solo stops.
Xavier Perry had eight solo tackles, including one for loss.
Junior defensive end Paul Rojas and senior linebacker Shane Henson each had three tackles for loss on the night.
Rojas had both of the team’s sacks during the win.
Barrientez and Mendez both intercepted Luling passes for the Tiger defense. Barrientez also had a fumble recovery on a fumble forced by Henson.