The Goliad Tigers went 4-0 in the Victoria Faith Academy tournament on Dec. 1-3.
The Tigers beat Tomball Rosehill Christian 46-32 in the tournament finale.
Layden Lara had 16 points for Goliad and Joseph Council added 15.
The Tigers defeated Faith Academy 49-22 behind Council’s 20 points. Demetrius Steptoe and JP Reyes each added eight points.
Earlier in the tournament, Goliad defeated Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51-36. Council led the way with 14 points, while Colby Rosenquest and Alex Fernandez each added 10.
The Tigers opened the tournament with a 67-9 win over San Marcos Hill Country Christian.
Rosenquest topped Goliad with 18 points, while Reyes and Council each had 12.