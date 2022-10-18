Tigers lose 23-22 heartbreaker

The Industrial Cobras pulled out a wild 23-22 victory over the Goliad Tigers in the District 15-3A, Division I opener for both teams on Sept. 23 at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Ashton Garza threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Thomas with 1:47 left in the game. Rider Ulloa added the extra point to give the Cobras a 23-22 lead.
Goliad moved downfield behind the arm of quarterback JP Reyes and reached the Industrial 22 with 37 seconds left.
However, Industrial was able to pressure Reyes in the pocket on four straight plays and force four incompletions to preserve the victory.
The loss dropped Goliad to 3-2 overall while the Cobras improved to 4-1.
Moments after the Cobras took a 16-14 lead on a safety, Garza was hit by Goliad’s Kolton Duval on a keeper and lost control of the ball. The Tigers’ Angel Hernandez scooped it up on one bounce and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown with 4:40 left in the game.
Reyes threw a 2-point pass to Dasen Tinney-Anderson as the Tigers built a 22-16 lead before the Cobras’ game-winning 58-yard touchdown drive.
The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half.
A Colby Rosenquest interception set up Goliad at the Industrial 35-yard line early in the first quarter.
Six plays later, Joseph Council ran 13 yards around left end for a touchdown. Braylon Perry added a 2-point conversion run as the Tigers led 8-0 with 7:54 remaining in the first quarter.
Reyes found Layden Lara on a 39-yard pass play to set up Council’s 3-yard touchdown run that put the Tigers up 14-0 with 5:58 left before halftime.
Richard Kurtz’s 7-yard touchdown run pulled the Cobras within 14-7 with 2:00 remaining in the second quarter.
Goliad’s Demetrius Steptoe halted Industrial’s first offensive series of the second half with an interception in the Tigers’ end zone.
On their next possession, the Cobras went 41 yards on 11 plays to set up a fourth-and-goal on the Goliad 2. Council stopped Industrial quarterback Ashton Garza for no gain to end the Industrial threat.
The Cobras tied the game at 14-all with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter when Garza threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Warren.
Industrial moved the ball again on its next offensive series. But the drive ended at the Tigers’ 1 where Goliad’s Justin Livas recovered a Cobra fumble.
But on the next play, Goliad’s Donovan Perry was met in the Tigers’ backfield by noseguard Dylan Rerich for the safety with 5:45 left to play.