Tigers lose to Odem Jan. 14 Contributed information Jan 25, 2020 Steven Bone photo Tiger Alan Mendez goes airborne to reach the net during the game against Odem Jan. 14. Steven Bone photo Tiger Devonte Perry avoids inteference during the Jan. 14 game against Odem. GOLIAD – The Goliad Tigers came up short against the Odem Owls Jan. 14. The game ended with a 62-51 victory for the Owls.