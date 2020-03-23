ROCKPORT – The Goliad Tiger baseball team got its lone win at the Rockport-Fulton tournament on March 6 with a rout of Freer, 12-5.
The Tigers tied the game after three innings, then took the lead in the fourth with four runs to get the victory.
Freer made it 7-5 in the fifth, but the Tigers (3-4) scored five runs in the bottom of the inning before the game reached its time limit.
The Tigers scored their 12 runs on just six hits with Grant Garnett recording two of them with a pair of singles to go with an RBI and three runs scored.
Gunner Schrade hit a two-run double for the Tigers, while Caleb Huber hit a two-run triple and scored three times.
Truman Miller, Lane Schneider and Jacob Casteneda also drove in runs for the Tigers in the victory.
On the mound, Haydin Russell picked up the win, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out four in four innings of work.
The Tigers lost their other three games at the tournament, falling to London 6-5, Ingleside 10-0 and Aransas Pass 6-5.
They rallied from down 6-1 after four to make it a one-run game against London with four runs in the fifth, but came up short.
Garnett went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Tiger offense in the loss. Schrade and Casteneda both had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, while Paul Rojas had a hit and an RBI.
Huber took the loss after giving up six runs on 11 hits in six innings.
The Tigers had just one hit in the loss to Ingleside with Casteneda hitting a single. Scheider was hit with the loss after he gave up 10 runs on 13 hits.
Aransas Pass beat the Tigers in walk-off fashion, scoring the winning run in the sixth. Goliad led 5-2 through two, but the Panthers tied the game in the third with three runs.
Garnett had two hits, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Tiger offense. Rojas added two hits and an RBI, while Logan Capistran had a hit and an RBI. Huber, Casteneda and Miller each had one hit and scored a run.
Garnett got the loss in relief. He gave up a run on four hits over the game’s final three innings.