Tigers rout Palacios, take third-place playoff spot in District 15-3A, Division I

The Goliad Tigers secured the third-place playoff berth in District 15-3A, Division I with a 60-7 rout of the Palacios Sharks on Nov. 4 at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers, who improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in district games, will face District 16-3A, Division II runner-up Rio Hondo (5-5) in the bi-district playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in San Diego.
Palacios concluded its season at 2-8 and 2-4.
The Tigers intercepted Palacios quarterback Anthony White four times in the first half to go into intermission with a 35-0 lead.
Goliad’s Joseph Council scored on an 8-yard run on the Tigers’ first offensive series .
Moments later, Colby Rosenquest picked off a White pass and returned the ball 18 yards to the Palacios 32.
Three plays later, Donovan Perry raced 16 yards for a touchdown. JP Reyes’ 2-point pass Council padded Goliad’s lead to 14-0.
On the Tigers’ next possession, Braylon Perry dashed 91 yards for a touchdown. Donovan Perry’s extra point gave Goliad a 21-0 lead with 2:41 still left in the first quarter.
Dalley Salas and Demetrius Steptoe had interceptions to halt the Sharks’ next two possessions.
Steptoe’s interception set up a 1-yard TD run by Reyes with 8:00 left before halftime.
Palacios then put together its best drive of the first half, but Council picked off a White pass at the Tigers’ 15 and ran 85 yards for a touchdown as time expired on the second-quarter clock.
In the second half, Donovvan Perry returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown.
Dasen Tinney-Anderson caught a 26-yard TD pass from Reyes and Justin Livas had an 8-yard scoring run.
White scored on a 13-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to get the Sharks on the scoreboard.
Goliad’s Markus Cisneros returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown as time expired.