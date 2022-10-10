Tigers score early, often in 31-8 win

The Goliad Tigers concluded non-district play on Sept. 16 with a 31-8 victory over the Jourdanton Indians at Tiger Stadium.
The win improved the Tigers to 3-1 on the season, while Jourdanton fell to 3-1.
Goliad struck on the opening kickoff when Demetrius Steptoe returned the ball 92 yards for a touchdown. The extra point failed as the Tigers settled for a 6-0 lead.
Goliad went 92 yards again for a touchdown on its first offensive series. The Tigers needed seven plays with the biggest play coming on a 47-yard pass from JP Reyes to Joseph Council to the Jourdanton 1.
On the next play, Braylon Perry bulled into the end zone to give the Tigers a 12-0 lead with 5:10 left in the first quarter.
Jourdanton got in the end zone on its second possession.
Rustin Schuchart hauled in a 34-yard pass from Matthew Hicks and Juan Lerma scored on a 4-yard run on the next play. Tate Yow added a 2-point run to pull the Indians within 12-8.
Goliad answered with a 19- yard touchdown pass from Reyes to Layden Lara. The Tigers missed the extra point as the score remained 18-8 until halftime.
Goliad drove 74 yards for a touchdown on its first possession of the second half. On the 10th play of the drive, Council dove into the end zone from 1 yard out. Council added the extra point to put the Tigers up 25-8 with 4:26 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers went 51 yards in nine plays for their next score. Reyes found a wide-open Dasen Tinney-Anderson for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 11:53 to go in the game to pad Goliad’s lead to 31-8.
Goliad will play the Industrial Cobras in a district matchup on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Vanderbilt
