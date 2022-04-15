The Skidmore-Tynan Bulldogs held the Goliad Tigers scoreless for the final four innings to take a 6-3 District 29-3A baseball victory on March 29 in Skidmore.
Goliad took an early lead with two runs in the first inning, but the Bulldogs crossed the plate two times themselves in the bottom of the inning.
After the Tigers took a 3-2 lead with a solo run in the third, Skidmore-Tynan had a two-run fourth and added solo runs in the fifth and sixth.
Goliad managed seven hits off three Bulldog pitchers. Donny Garcia, who was 1 for 3 with two runs scored, had a solo home run. Andrew Alonzo was 1 for 3 with a double and Jesse Martinez was 1 for 3 with an RBI triple.
Tiger starting pitcher Phin Wallek went 5 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits, six earned runs, two walks and struck out five.
Goliad 16,
George West 6
The Goliad Tigers scored in every inning but one en route to a 16-6 District 29-3A baseball win over the George West Longhorns on March 25 in Goliad.
Goliad had 15 hits in the game. The Tigers scored four runs in the first and crossed the plate seven times in the sixth to end the game early due to the mercy rule.
The Longhorns rallied for five runs in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead, but Goliad responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Goliad’s Donny Garcia was 4 for 5 with three runs scored and one RBI. Jesse Martinez was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBI. First baseman Kolton Duval drove in four runs and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Aramis Garza had two RBI and two runs scored.
Goliad’s Colby Rosenquest struck out seven over four innings and scattered three hits.
