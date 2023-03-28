Tigers, Tigerettes win district golf titles

Goliad won the boys and girls titles at the District 29-3A Golf Tournament on Monday at Victoria’s Riverside Golf Course.
Abby Yanta shot an 87 to capture the girls medalist championship for the second straight year. The Tigerettes shot a 407 as a team and were also led by Kailyn Wendel (103), Alyssa Rawlins (105), Ava Soliz (112) and Julia Aleman (129). Mathis was second with a 439 and George West was third with a 542. Wendel finished as third medalist.
The Goliad B team was fourth with a 557. Leading the Goliad B team were Julianne Horner (125), Lillian Knetl (149), Amelia Herfel (133) and Kaylin Buenger (150).
The Tigers shot a 407. Odem was second in the team standings with a 438.
Goliad’s Tobe Ellisor won the medalist title with a 92. Also leading the Tigers were Evan Salge (100), Payton Foss (104), Dane Vidrine (111) and Gavin Hoefling (118).
The Tigers and Tigerettes advanced to the Region IV tournaments to be held at the Scott Schreiner Golf Course in Kerrville. The girls tournament will be held on April 17-18, while the boys tournament will be held on April 19-20.
