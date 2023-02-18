Tips and tricks for dealing with ticks

With spring just around the corner, the South Texas landscape is beginning to green up. Whether it’s yard work, gardening or just hiking around, it’s a great time to be outdoors. Keep in mind, as our outdoor activities increase, many critters in the wild become more active.
South Texas is home to many creatures that can cause us harm. Ticks are one of them. Although most ticks are more active during spring, summer and fall, they can be encountered all year around.
There are four common species of ticks in Texas: Lone Star Ticks, Black-legged Ticks, Brown Dog Ticks and American Dog Ticks.
Lone Star Ticks can be found throughout the south and eastern United States. They have expanded their range through increased populations of white-tailed deer in many areas of the eastern United States
Wild turkey populations also are a common host and may contribute to tick expansion by providing additional hosts for immature stages. This is what gives the Lone Star Tick the nickname of “Turkey Tick.”
The Lone Star Tick was first considered a nuisance as it does not transmit the etiological agent of Lyme disease. However, more recent studies have shown that this species can transmit various other pathogens to humans and other animals.
Black-legged Ticks can be active throughout the year, and they can transmit Lyme disease. The adults are active in the spring, fall and winter. Adult Black-legged Ticks feed on large mammals, primarily white-tailed deer.
Each year, approximately 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) by state health departments. According to the CDC, recent estimates using other methods suggest that approximately 476,000 people may contract Lyme disease each year in the United States.
Brown Dog Ticks target canines and rarely bite humans, according to Modern Pest Control Inc. These ticks can transmit harmful pathogens to dogs however.
The American Dog Tick is the primary vector for the pathogen causing Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. These ticks will bite humans. In order for transmission to occur however, the tick must be attached for six to eight hours. In some cases, transmission requires more than 24 hours.
Canine tick paralysis can occur from the American Dog Tick. Paralytic symptoms in canines become visible through unsteadiness and loss of reflex actions. If the tick is not removed, the resulting respiratory failures can be fatal.
All of these diseases sound scary enough, but the chances of contracting one are slim. There are measures that can be taken to help prevent a bite in the first place. Assuming that ticks are in your area. Tucking shirt into pants and pants into boots. Applying insect repellent around ankles, waist, wrists and neck can be helpful. Pretreating clothing with permethrin (follow instructions on the label). Do frequent tick checks on the arms, armpits, head and neck. Also do a full body check at the end of the day.
What do you do if you find a tick attached? Don’t panic, not all ticks carry disease and not all bites result in transmission. If removed within the first 24 hours, the chances of contracting Lyme disease are lessened. The CDC recognizes a 36 to 48 hour window for transmission of disease.
Remove the tick and its mouthparts with tweezers. Grasp the tick with tweezers close to the skin. Apply enough pressure to hold the tick (not squash it) and gently pull straight away. Don’t burn it off with a match. This could cause more harm than the bite itself.
Save the tick in a pill bottle or zip-bag, because this will help the doctor identify the species should you develop symptoms. Monitor your health for the next few days and watch the bite area for a bulls-eye rash.
Tick-borne disease symptoms can be many and varied. It is believed that as many as 50% may not see a rash. This group may go directly to the flu-like phase. The patient feels achy as if they are coming down with something. Other possible symptoms may be fatigue, stiffness, sleep pattern changes and a low-grade fever.
If you develop any symptoms or have concerns, contact your doctor immediately and bring the tick specimen with you. Antibiotics are the usual treatments used.