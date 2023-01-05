Use precise tactics on cold-water crappies

Crappies tend to move in closer to shore in the evening and, as the morning sun rises, they’ll retreat to deeper water. As the water cools in winter, they’ll spend more of their time in deeper water. They can still be caught if you can find them.
This type of fishing requires a boat and decent conditions on the water. If the waves are too rough, it makes it difficult. A small boat or kayak is ideal for the task. A good fish finder is a must, and another great tool, especially with a smaller boat, is an electric trolling motor.
A smaller boat gives the ability to maneuver or hold position over spots once found. I use a 12-foot fishing kayak to creep along watching for fish holding structures. In cold water, crappies can be found suspended, but fishing near the bottom can be very productive. Larger crappies will stay close to the structure hoping to ambush prey.
Using a slow and methodical approach can be very productive for deep, cold-water crappies. The key to finding fish is to slowly scour the bottom using electronics as if one was glassing the prairies for pronghorn. This technique requires flexibility in searching and catching. Be prepared to keep changing locations.
When looking for winter season crappies, start your search in the lake’s main channel. Slowly work along the channel edges. Watch for structure or small deviations in the bottom contour. While moving very slowly, watch for fish (marks) on the fish finder. If your sensitivity is set properly on the fish locator, the fish will be visible.
Stumps or rock piles in deeper water are ideal hiding spots. In colder water, there may be just a few crappie on each structure so plan on covering some water. Once you find a couple of fish, don’t use an anchor. Cold water crappies won’t be actively chasing bait, so vertical jigging isn’t a productive method. Instead, use a slow methodical sweep and try to bring the bait to them.
I prefer to use artificial bait. A 1/16-ounce jig with a Bobby Garland 2-inch shad is my go-to for crappies. Using a 1/4-ounce split shot about 18 inches above the jig will keep your line straight and in position. The heavy split shot also serves another purpose; it shows up on the screen when using a good fish finder. That allows you to put your jig right in front of the crappie’s nose.
The slower the better. If you think your approach is too slow then slow it down even more. Most of the time, the bite will be very light. Watch for the slightest movement on the rod tip, or a change in your line.
As for which type of line to use, keep it light, 6-pound test or lighter, and use something with good visibility. You’ll be watching for a bite instead of feeling for it. Using a fluorocarbon leader will keep the fish from spotting the main line.
I prefer to use two rods, a 6.5-foot spinning outfit that I can keep close to the transducer and a 10-foot crappie rod that I can sweep all around the boat. Usually, the short rod will get the most action.
Expect to catch one or two crappies on each small structure. When the bite slows down, simply start looking for another spot. Usually, there will be several smaller structures, humps or stumps in one area each holding a few fish. When you do move, keep your jig in the water and adjust the line if the depth changes.
If you find a larger structure such as a submerged bridge, stump field or brush piles, expect to catch fish most of the day. On large structures, fish may slowly move around, so be prepared to move with them.