What? Ice fishing? In South Texas?

Since moving to South Texas from the Midwest, I get asked questions about ice fishing all the time. I can appreciate the interest in an outdoor activity that may seem exotic to someone who rarely experiences a snowflake, let alone a frozen lake.
I’m just as excited and eager to learn about all the new experiences here. I’ve said this many times since moving here, the South Texas folks that I meet in the outdoors are always friendly and willing to share their knowledge, so I thought it would be fun to share my experience with you.
Ice fishing was very popular where I lived in Northeast Ohio . I suspect it was due in part to a regional ailment called cabin fever. It was a mental state rather than a medical issue. As the last decent, open water fishing opportunities wind down in mid-November, and cold weather takes its grip, anglers trapped inside waiting for the spring walleye run to begin, often joke about having cabin fever.
From my own experience, I can break down ice fishing into three levels based on time, expense and equipment. First off, before you ask how thick does the ice need to be, no ice is safe ice, but, we’ll get into that a litle more.
One - inland lakes and ponds. This type of ice fishing requires the least amount of gear, can be done for a few hours at a time, and is the most inexpensive. Inland lakes where I lived in Northeast Ohio typically iced over starting in January. Depending on the weather, ice could last three or four weeks, or until the beginning of March.
Keeping in mind that no ice is good ice, the die-hard folks would begin wondering out once the ice got at least three inches thick. On a good winter, the ice could get up to a foot or more in thickness.
Although many ice anglers invested lots of cash into gear and equipment just for a few weeks of ice fishing, this style of fishing could be enjoyed by anyone, even with the simplest of gear and tackle.
I’ll skip over the warm clothes, that goes unsaid. A sled to pull your stuff, a hand ice auger to drill some holes, a couple of ice fishing rod and reel combos (these are specially made short rods that are a few feet long), a handful of small tackle and a bucket to sit on.
A small one or two person ice shanty, although not necessary, is a good investment to provide comfort and shelter from the cold and wind.
Light line and light tackle is the norm. There are only a few targeted species in the winter. Two to four pound test line for bluegills, crappie or yellow perch. Six to eight pounds for walleye.
Tackle for panfish usually consists of tiny jigs (1/32 - 1/64 ounce) tipped with maggots or mealworms. Minnows for crappie and heavier vertical jigging lures for walleye.
Fishing through the ice is just like fishing any other time of year. The fish hit better in the morning or evening. The difference is, your access is limited to an eight inch hole, and the approach needs to be slow and subtle.
Landing a large fish through the ice presents a challenge. Most states don’t allow the use of a gaff, and a landing net won’t do any good. Be prepared to get a wet, cold hand. You gotta reach down and grab them.
Two - Taking it to the next level. The Great Lakes, in particular, Lake Erie. I’m sure most people have seen on the news that every now and then, a group of ice fishermen need to be rescued from an ice flow that broke away from shore. Ice fishing in the Western Basin of Erie is a big winter activity.
This style of ice fishing gets more expensive but the rewards are greater. In Lake Erie, walleyes rule. That is by far the most targeted species, and they can get big. Eight to twelve pound walleye can be the norm.
Heavier gear and tackle are required. A shanty and a gas-powered auger are a must since the ice thickness can be 20 inches or more. Most folks pull their gear out using a snowmobile or an ATV. Since ice conditions can change due to currents, I would recommend hiring a guide. For a truly unique experience, consider hiring an air boat guide.
Three - The extreme.Upper Midwest, Minnesota. Due to long, cold winters, outdoor activities are a way of life. Here, they don’t call them ice shanty’s, they are ice houses, and they can be quite elaborate. Everything about ice fishing here is taken to the extreme.
It can be expensive, but it’s an adventure worth taking. In February of 2010, I had the opportunity to do just that. We drove our trucks five miles onto the middle of Upper Red Lake. It was quite unnerving but the ice was 39 inches thick.
In the middle of the lake was a circle of house trailers in which we stayed for four days. Our house was twenty feet long and had two sets of bunk beds at either end and a kitchenette in the middle. A rudimentary bathroom was enclosed on the front with no heat and an outside entrance.
The daytime temperatures never got above zero and the coldest night was -30. The ice house was comfortably heated with a propane furnace. There were eight holes strategically placed in the floor of the ice house for the four of us to fish through. Yes, a floor with outdoor carpet.
All of our fishing was done from within the trailer. It was just too cold to try any fishing from outside. Imagine laying in a bunk bed, jigging a fishing rod through a hole in the floor. It was an experience.
The most unnerving part of the entire trip was the noise and shaking at night when what the locals said was “the lake was making ice.” Ice forms from the bottom of the ice pack and since it floats, it rises up. Pressure cracks can form and ice can shift, just like an earthquake.
Although with 39 inches of ice, nothing is going anywhere but up, nothing is going to fall through, but try and convince yourself of that. The haunting sound of pressure cracks could be heard for miles. Some would get closer and some would actually shake the ice house.
The fishing was great and we all ate good. We caught so many walleye and crappie over those four days that we just couldn’t keep count.