Williams siblings prove brothers, sisters can get along

Goliad's Hunter and Madison Williams pose for a photo after finishing second in mixed doubles at the Region IV-3A Tennis Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Goliad ISD)

Madison and Hunter Williams admit to sometimes getting on each others' nerves on the tennis court. But the occasional squabbles haven't prevented the Goliad sister-brother duo from reaching the Class 3A state tournament.

The Williamses, who earned a state tournament berth by finishing second at the Region IV-3A Tournament, will play a first-round match at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.

