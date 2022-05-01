Woodsboro’s Tagg Silvas tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Eagles blanked the Pettus Eagles 12-0 in a District 31-2A baseball contest on April 1 in Woodsboro.
Silvas struck out six and walked two batters while also going 2 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored.
Seven Woodsboro players recorded hits in the game.
Silvas led off the first inning with a single and advanced to second base on an error. Roger Gonzalez drove in Silvas with a one-out double to left field. Gonzalez later scored on an error to give Woodsboro a 2-0 lead.
Woodsboro scored four runs in the bottom of the second with two outs.
Adam Dominguez started the inning by drawing a walk. Two outs later, Silvas walked and Luke Poland’s grounder was misplayed, allowing Dominguez to score.
Silvas crossed the plate on a wild pitch before Gonzales followed with an infield single to advance Poland to third base.
Weslee Jochetz’s line-drive single to center field scored Poland and Gonzalez as Woodsboro went up 6-0.
Michael Love started Woodsboro’s six-run third inning with an infield single. After Dominguez was hit by a pitch, Eddie Kimmel’s fly out advanced the runners before Cole Thompson scored Love with a single to right field. Dominguez also scored on an error on the play to make it 8-0.
Silvas’ single led to another error that scored Thompson. After Gonzalez’s infield single scored Silvas, Colton Wiginton lined a triple to left field that brought home Gonzalez and Jochetz to pad the Woodsboro lead to 12-0.
Silvas secured the no-hitter by retiring Pettus’ Armando Gamez on a groundout.
Woodsboro had 12 hits. Gonzalez went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI.
