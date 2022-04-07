The Woodsboro Lady Eagles placed fifth and the Eagles tied for eighth at the George West Longhorn Relays on March 19.
Woodsboro’s Jaqulynn Tully was second in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 43.20 seconds and fifth in the 400 dash in 1:11.02.
The Lady Eagles’ Remi Bolcik was third in the 100 hurdles in 18.69.
Woodsboro’s Anna Hall took fourth in the 200-meter dash in 28.78 seconds. The Lady Eagles gained points in the 400 dash with a sixth-place finish from Katrina Lopez in 1:11.52.
Hall, Bolcik, Kira Meacham and Lopez combined for fourth in the 400 relay in 55.72.
Lopez, Bolcik, Tully and Hall teamed for fourth in the 1,600 relay in 4:47.00.
Meacham was fifth in the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 4 inches.
In the boys division, Woodsboro’s Jayden Scott took second in the long jump with a mark of 20-0 1/2. Teammate Eddie Kimmel was sixth with a leap of 18-9.
Woodsboro’s Brayden Robison was third in the high jump by clearing 5-10 and Jordan Garcia was fourth in the 100 dash in 11.52. Adam Dominguez took sixth in the 400 dash in 1:01.21 and Tagg Silvas was sixth in the 3,200 run in 12:37.95.
The Eagles’ Scott, Glen Giddens, Garcia and Dereck Hatchett teamed for sixth in the 800 relay with a time of 1:41.91.
Giddens went 38-1 to capture sixth place in the triple jump.
