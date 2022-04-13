Goliad’s Abby Yanta shot an 87 to capture the District 29-3A medalist title and lead the Tigerettes to second place at the District 29-3A Golf Tournament on March 29 at Victoria’s Riverside Golf Course.
The Tigerettes fell just two shots shy of first place in the team standings. Mathis shot a 434 while Goliad finished with a 436.
The Tigerettes advanced to the Region IV-3A Golf Tournament to be played April 20-21 at Kerrville’s Scott Schreiner Golf Course.
Also leading the Tigerettes were Kailyn Wendel (112), Riley Bohl (118), Alyssa Rawlins (119) and Delaney Huber (130).
Five Goliad players competed as individual medalists in the boys division.
The Tigers’ JP Reyes and Dane Vidrine each shot a 109. Gene Ratliff had a 122, Jamison Bloom carded a 139 and Jackson Cain finished with a 141.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•