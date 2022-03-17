Goliad’s Abby Yanta was named to the All-District 29-3A Girls Basketball Team released recently.
Yanta, a junior, earned first-team recognition after setting school records for rebounds in a game (29), rebounds in a season (370), blocks in a game (8) and blocks in a season (83).
Goliad junior Kaysa Wunsch was selected to the second team.
Tigerettes earning honorable mention were seniors Averi Amaro and Maci Tinney, junior Riley Bohl, sophomore Gabriela Sertuche and freshmen Ryleigh Glass and Hayden Luco.
Aransas Pass senior Marisa Acosta and junior Maiya Gonzalez were named Co-Most Valuable Players.
Skidmore-Tynan senior Mari Gonzales was selected Offensive MVP and Mathis junior Jackie Garcia was chosen Defensive MVP. Newcomer of the Year was Skidmore-Tynan sophomore Maggy Moreman.
Other first-team selections were Odem senior Arabella Garza, Taft senior Janelle Lopez, George West senior Raquel Martinez, Mathis junior Victoria Alvarado and sophomore Aliyah Montemayor, Skidmore-Tynan junior Kaitlyn Salinas and sophomore Kacy Rivers, Aransas Pass seniors Lauren Belvin and Viona Gonzales, and Orange Grove senior Mk Lopez and junior Hailey Eulenfeld.
The rest of the second team was made up of Odem senior Nicole Ortiz, Taft sophomore Lisette Garza, George West sophomore Julie Otero, Mathis seniors Alina Sanchez and Elisabeth Serna, Skidmore-Tynan senior Daniella Villarreal and junior Makaelah Favre, Aransas Pass junior Courtney Heyward and sophomore Jocelyn Cole, and Orange Grove juniors Rory Salinas and Abby Kotara.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•