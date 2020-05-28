Spotlight on soup

GOLIAD – Blue Quail and manger Patti Russo McCraney are back in the limelight, this time with a television crew who heard about the restaurant’s soup.
But even they won’t be getting that secret recipe.
The two-man crew from Texas Bucket List, which airs on three San Antonio stations of WOAI, KABB and CW, were in Goliad Wednesday morning thanks to a bit of advice from Scott McMahon, director of Presidio La Bahia.
“It is not often we hear about a place and are told we have to try the soup,” said Shane McAuliffe, host of the show.
The creme of jalapeño soup is a well-known speciality of the restaurant.
“It is awesome,” McAuliffe said after a small sample before filming. “It is not too often I enjoy the heck out of soup.”
McCraney, who was featured in a story in the Goliad Advance-Guard May 14, didn’t appear nervous as she served up the soup and made one of their homemade sandwiches on camera.
“I am nervous,” she said. “Look at me. I am shaking.”
Her crew was staying out of the camera lens letting this show feature the store’s manager.
“My heart is in my throat,” she said.
And the soup, well this film crew will have to come back another day to get a glimpse of what goes in it.
“I make it in a big pot and then divide it up into the smaller plastic containers,” McCraney said.
So, no recipe for them this time.
After this, the crew were headed to Mission Espiritu Santo to feature that historic site.
Back in 2015, McAuliffe was at the presidio featuring that historic sight as well.
“We were able to spend the night there,” McAuliffe said. “We walked around and checked around for things.”
Those who have heard the haunting stories can rest easy, they found nothing that night.
That story can be found online at thetexasbucketlist.com.
Both new Goliad features by Texas Bucket List will run sometime in the fall or spring.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.