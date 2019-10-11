GOLIAD – The Square Gallery is celebrating National Hispanic Month – which ends next Tuesday – with an exhibit that has become an annual event.
Local and international artists will be featured as they pay tribute to Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
A reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 opens the exhibit.
“The ‘Frida in Red’ event will include original artwork, performances and community involvement,” says Gallery owner Gaye Urban.
Artworks on display range from paintings on wood and canvas in oils and acrylics, drawings on paper, ceramic sculpture and mid-media collage.
The reception opens with the theatrical performance “Moments” – written, directed by Wendy Lara who also acts in the production along with child-actress Melina Lara. The production is a scenic adaptation of Kahlo’s biography. It includes monologues on various stages of Kahlo’s life.
“It is a strong and passionate piece and not to be missed,” Urban says.
This year’s exhibit – which focuses on Kahlo and the color red – includes artworks by 22 artists from Australia, Mexico and the United States.
National Hispanic Heritage Month – from September 15 to October 15 – was approved by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968, expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 and enacted into law the same year.
The free-event reception is open to the public.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.