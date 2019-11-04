Jason Collins photo St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander raised $7,179 during their annual Fall Fest Sunday afternoon. The money is being donated to Crosstrails Camping Ministry. Here volunteers look at the auction items during the event.
Jason Collins photo Lane Marbach helps St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander with their live auction as they raise money for Crosstrails Camping Ministry Sunday. The church also hosted a silent auction and sausge dinner during the annual event.
Jason Collins photo Kids too had their own items to bid on Sunday durign the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander auction. All of the money raised from this was donated to Crosstrails Ministry. Here, a aprent helps her child with his bid.
ANDER – St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander raised $7,179 during their annual Fall Fest Sunday afternoon. Kids also had their own items on which to bid. The money is being donated to Crosstrails Camping Ministry.