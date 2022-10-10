St. Peter’s Lutheran donates meals to Goliad County Outreach

The congregation of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander gathered on Sept. 11 to offer assistance to the less fortunate by packaging an estimated 150 soup kits.
Each vacuumed-sealed container was delivered to the Goliad County Outreach food pantry ready to cook by just adding hot water.
The event is part of the “God’s Work, Our Hands” initiative by the church to help others.
Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at St. Peter’s continued its work crafting a quilt from donated fabric that will shipped to Lutheran World Relief in November along with others made this past year.
“It’s a day across the ELCA (nationwide) that every congregation does work to help others in the community,” said Anne Kolmeier, pastor at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. “This benevolent act provides soup mix so that food pantry patrons can enjoy a ‘home-cooked’ meal and warmth and shelter – some string up the quilts to make ‘roofs’ – to those in need which brings comfort to others when they feel hopeless.”