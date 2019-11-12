Steven Bone photo Showing their 2019 State Championship FFA rings for shotgun competition are Brandon Enos, GHS principal, Kolby Janssen, Matthew Kutz, Braden Mayfield, Welsey Bohl and FFA Teacher Neal Tolbert
Steven Bone photo Showing off their State Championship Rings for Rocky Robotics are Brandon Enos, GHS principal; Christy Zillig; teacher Layla Brown; Gabriel San Miguel and Addie San Miguel.
Steven Bone photo Showing their 2019 State Championship FFA rings for shotgun competition are Brandon Enos, GHS principal, Kolby Janssen, Matthew Kutz, Braden Mayfield, Welsey Bohl and FFA Teacher Neal Tolbert