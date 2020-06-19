State gives green light to solar farm abatement

GOLIAD – Whether a proposed solar farm receives 10 years of reduced taxes from the school district is now in the hands of board trustees.
On Tuesday, June 9, the state comptroller’s office issued its approval to the application submitted by Tulsita Solar that was filed in February.
Now the proposal goes to the school board.
“We are looking at the options right now,” said Brandon Huber, Goliad school board president.
That wasn’t a “no” to the company’s request for an agreement to pay $291,000 every year, for the next 10 years instead of their regular tax amount. But it wasn’t a “yes” either.
“All we said is we would discuss it further,” Huber said this past week. “We definitely have not made up our minds.
“We want to make sure it is the best thing for the school district and the best thing for the taxpayers of Goliad County.”
Dr. Stacy Ackley, school district superintendent, said that it is too early in the process to say if this would be good for the district or not.
On June 22, the district is planning to hire a financial consultant specializing in this type of agreement known as a 313 — named for the chapter in the tax code where the regulations reside.
“We hire a consultant for our protection,” Ackley said.
The consultant looks out for the interests of the district and requests modifications to the proposed agreement.
Of course, there is another consideration for trustees as they look at this requested abatement. This solar farm is proposed on property near the Bee County line.
“They want to have the tax abatement so they don’t have to pay full taxes,” Ackley said. “If we don’t give them the 313, someone is going to give them the 313.”
Goliad County commissioners have already agreed to a similar abatement to the parent company Austin-based Caprock Renewables.
Like the proposal to the county, the company is requesting to pay a set amount of $291,000 yearly to the entities instead of paying taxes. This method benefits the school district because the payment would not affect their effective or rollback tax rates. The company would still pay the full tax rate for bond repayment.
Huber, and some of those on the board, have voiced concern over offering abatements because of the events after a tax abatement agreement was made with the DCP Midstream plant that subsequently went into litigation with the Goliad Appraisal District each year to protest its appraisal.
“There were some issues, let’s just put it that way,” Huber said.
This agreement is different from the DCP agreement as it is not based on property values.
Tulsita Solar is requesting a Payment in Lieu of Taxes plan which has the benefit of being a set amount yearly, no matter the appraised value of the business. After the 10-year agreement, the company would begin paying its regular taxes.
By 2031, the end of the proposed agreement, Tulsita would have paid $2.9 million in taxes, or $7.2 million less than they would pay without this agreement, according to the application released by the state last week.
However, by 2046, the company will have paid a total of $9 million in taxes, an amount higher than the losses — a requirement for the state to issue its approval for consideration of an agreement.
“This represents the comptroller’s determination that Tulsita Solar (project) is reasonably likely to generate, before the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the limitation period, tax revenue in an amount sufficient to offset the school district maintenance and operations ad valorem tax revenue lost as a result of the agreement,” according to the application.
This farm will be located on 2,100 acres to the west near the Bee County line and near the U.S. Navy’s landing field. The property is also adjacent to an electrical transmission line leading to the Coleto Power plant.
An estimated 7,000 solar panels in this near $300 million facility would be expected to generate 258 mega-watts of electricity, amounting to almost 680,000 annual mega-watts. The generated power is sufficient to power 45,000 homes.
Construction is set to begin at the end of this year, according to this application.
Initially, the company will employee up to 300 people. However, that number will drop to only a few people by 2022.
“We want to make sure we do the right thing for the taxpayers and the district,” Huber said.
Ackley agreed, saying that all aspects of the agreement and what the company is offering the district and the county must be considered as they review the request.
“While (the state) has declared this is in the best interest for the state to have this in Texas, is it in the best interest of the school district?” Ackley said. “Lets find something good for everybody.”
